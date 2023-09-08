OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old man was arrested after officers in Oshkosh investigated a child abuse incident following reports of a sick 2-month-old who was ‘weak and pale.’

According to a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, on September 7 the Oshkosh Fire Department was sent to the 1200 block of South Westhaven Drive after reports of a sick child. The child was then taken to a local hospital.

Roughly five hours later, Oshkosh PD was notified by the Winnebago County Department of Human Services that there were injuries on the child that were consistent with child abuse.

After further investigation and speaking with the Winnebago County staff and medical personnel, a 39-year-old man, who was reportedly known to the child, was arrested for Physical Abuse to a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm.

The man was subsequently taken to the Winnebago County Jail. The 2-month-old infant was flown to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital due to significant injuries, officers say.

No other information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.