2 NE Wis. counties face road closures and/or traffic delays, highway maintenance begins Aug. 30

(WFRV) – Two Northeast Wisconsin counties will face traffic delays and/or road closures as maintenance work is set to begin Monday, August 30.

Maintenance work will take place in Fond du Lac County on September 1, and will affect the following locations:

  • Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound I-41 between County D and Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance repairs will begin on August 30 in Calumet County, causing a road closing and traffic delays. The following roads will be affected:

  • Maintenance crews will be installing a new culvert on US 151 between Jefferson Road and WIS 55 beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, August 30 to 4 p.m., Thursday, September 2. The road will be closed during repairs.
  • Detour:
    • Northbound US 151 traffic should follow County H to County C to US 151
    • Southbound US 151 traffic to follow County C to County H to US 151
  • Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound US 151 between WIS 55 and Quinney Road, daily, Monday, August 30 through Thursday, September 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A flagging operation will be used during repairs.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be mindful of workers during highway maintenance projects. For information regarding Northeast Region state highway construction projects, visit: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northeast/

