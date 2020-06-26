2 people displaced after Green Bay House Fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were displaced from their home after a fire engulfed a home on the 1400 block of Emilie Street, Thursday evening.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found flames engulfing the back of the home.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the outside of the home. However, they found that the fire has also extended into the basement and both first and second floors of the home.

Fire crews conducted a thorough check within the home to be sure that the fire was put out on all three levels of the home.

The family who lived at the residence will be staying with relatives while repairs are being made to the home.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking materials.

The damage of the home is estimated to be around $80,000.

