2 People Injured in Crash with Ambulance

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – 2 people suffered life threatening injuries in a crash that involved a Fond du Lac ambulance.

Around 4:15 a.m., Tuesday morning a Fond du Lac fire/rescue ambulance was involved in a crash on Main Street and Johnson.

The ambulance was transporting a non-emergent patient to St. Agnes Hospital when they were hit by a northbound vehicle.

The crash impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle while the other was pinned inside the car.

The paramedic immediatley called for assistance and then began to render care to those in the crash.

Two helicopters were called in to transport the patients from the crash. Both are facing life-threatening injuries.

The patient that was being transported prior to the crash was uninjured. Both Fond du Lac fire/rescue members were uninjured but did go to the hospital to be checked.

The accident is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.