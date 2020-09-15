FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

2 People Injured in Crash with Ambulance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – 2 people suffered life threatening injuries in a crash that involved a Fond du Lac ambulance.

Around 4:15 a.m., Tuesday morning a Fond du Lac fire/rescue ambulance was involved in a crash on Main Street and Johnson.

The ambulance was transporting a non-emergent patient to St. Agnes Hospital when they were hit by a northbound vehicle.

The crash impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle while the other was pinned inside the car.

The paramedic immediatley called for assistance and then began to render care to those in the crash.

Two helicopters were called in to transport the patients from the crash. Both are facing life-threatening injuries.

The patient that was being transported prior to the crash was uninjured. Both Fond du Lac fire/rescue members were uninjured but did go to the hospital to be checked.

The accident is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense

Green and Gold Game Day Live - Opening Chat