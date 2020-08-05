Several people injured in shooting incident, suspect in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in a shooting incident was taken into custody after two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the City of Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh police department responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue that involved a weapon. Upon arrival, officers had been informed that someone was shot.

Officers were able to locate several victims that sustained injuries from gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Aide, was located by officers Tuesday night.

Joshua Aide (Courtesy: Oshkosh Police Department)

According to the Oshkosh police department, more information is expected to be released on Wednesday. Local Five will continue to follow the story as it develops.

