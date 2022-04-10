SUNDAY, 4/10/2022 2:45 p.m.

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County Sheriff’s have released more information regarding an explosion that left two people with serious injuries.

According to the Sheriffs, around 8:50 a.m., they received a call about a large explosion at a home in the Town of Niagra. A man and woman in their 50s were inside a mobile home at the time of the explosion. The man said he was attempting to light a propane furnace that had gone out.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital in Wisconsin. The mobile home is a complete loss and the garage was severely damaged.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and officials do not believe foul play is involved.

Original Story: 2 people seriously injured after house explosion in Niagara

SUNDAY, 4/10/2022 1:40 p.m.

NIAGARA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion in Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County.

WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away. A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation.

Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion. The case remains under investigation.