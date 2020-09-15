2 people without a home due to an apartment fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – 2 people are without a home after an apartment fire on Monday.

On Monday September 14th, the Appleton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Gunn Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke and flames from a second floor apartment unit. When the team entered the unit, they were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly.

Other responding crews were able to perform a search of the unit with the fire and other surrounding units to ensure everyone had made it out.

The fire department was alerted that the occupant’s pet cat was missing. After an additional search, the cat was found unharmed and returned to the occupants.

No injuries were reported, meanwhile 2 people will be without a home due to the fire.

The American Red Cross and the apartment complex are providing assistance to the occupants. No damage estimate is available at this time.