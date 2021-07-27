2 teenagers in critical condition after crash in Outagamie Co., controlled substances possible factor

MAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers needed to be extracted from a vehicle after it went off the road and hit a tree, and authorities believe controlled substances and speed were factors in the crash.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26 around 11:30 p.m. crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on STH 187 in the Town of Maine. When authorities arrived, extrication equipment was used to free an 18-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old male passenger who was in the front seat.

Both of them were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and are currently in critical but stable condition.

A 17-year-old male who was in the back seat had minor injuries and was released to his family.

Authorities say the vehicle was speeding southbound on STH 187 and couldn’t handle a curve and went off the road. The vehicle went into the ditch and reportedly hit a large tree.

The area was closed for about two hours for accident reconstruction.

Controlled substances and speed appear to be factors in the crash authorities say. The crash is still under investigation.

