SUNDAY 7/3/2022 – 3:09 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the crash that occurred on the ramp from Hwy 172 East to I-41 South.

According to a release, the crash has been cleared, all lanes and the ramp are now back open.

Original Story: 2 vehicle crash on WIS 172 in Ashwaubenon has ramp closed

SUNDAY 7/3/2022 – 2:41 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to a crash, all lanes of traffic are closed on the ramp from Hwy 172 East to I-41 South.

According to WisDOT, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the crash that occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The release states that the accident should take roughly 2 hours to clear.

Local 5 will provide an update when more information is made available.