2 women arrested for attacking senator during protests

Wisconsin’s “Forward” statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women have been arrested for attacking a state senator during a chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol in June. Madison police say the women, ages 26 and 33, turned themselves in Monday afternoon and were taken to the Dane County Jail.

Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten after taking cell phone video of protesters the night of June 23. Violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

Protesters toppled two statues outside the state Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.

Governor Tony Evers activated the National Guard to protect state properties in response to the violence.

A Madison resident filed a petition in early July to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The resident, Jon Rygiewicz, says Rhodes-Conway didn’t do enough to protect the city during civil unrest, including the June night of violence.

