2-year-old boy and dog reunited with family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 2-year-old boy and his dog were reunited with their family on Friday after being found alone by local police.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, police responded to reports of a 2-year-old boy and his dog that had been found alone.

Officials say they spent over an hour searching local neighborhoods with the child in hopes of finding his home and parents.

Police say the mother of the child who had been at work at the time, identified her child after a picture of the child was posted on social media.

Both the child and the dog were reunited with their parents on Friday afternoon.

To show their gratitude, the parents of the child brought a gift basket with a picture of the boy attached to the officers who helped bring the child home safely.