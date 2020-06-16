GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

2-year-old boy and dog reunited with family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 2-year-old boy and his dog were reunited with their family on Friday after being found alone by local police.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, police responded to reports of a 2-year-old boy and his dog that had been found alone.

Officials say they spent over an hour searching local neighborhoods with the child in hopes of finding his home and parents.

Police say the mother of the child who had been at work at the time, identified her child after a picture of the child was posted on social media.

Both the child and the dog were reunited with their parents on Friday afternoon.

To show their gratitude, the parents of the child brought a gift basket with a picture of the boy attached to the officers who helped bring the child home safely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"