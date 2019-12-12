1  of  17
2-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Sheboygan, father arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) A two-year-old boy was safely located after he was reported missing.

Police say Thursday around 12:13 a.m. they responded to the area of N. 5th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to investigate the report. Other resources were utilized due to cold temperatures and and the age of the boy.

Further investigation revealed that the child’s mother and father were involved in a domestic disturbance.

The father of the child was arrested for felony child neglect, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, stalking, and battery with a domestic violence enhancer.

The incident remains under investigation and charges were referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect was placed in the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

