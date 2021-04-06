WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

2-year-old child dies in Waupaca County after farming accident

SAINT LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A farming accident involving a 2-year-old who was riding in a skid steer resulted in the child’s death.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5 around 6:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a 2-year-old boy who was involved in a farming accident. Authorities say the child was riding a skid steer and fell forward.

The child was briefly pinned between the bucket and support arm. The child was airlifted to ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah and was then transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee, where he later died.

Names are being withheld pending an investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

