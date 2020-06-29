NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

2-year-old dead after being found unconscious in Oconto River

TOWN OF STILES, Wis. (WFRV) – A 2-year-old is dead after being reported missing in Oconto County.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says the Dispatch Center received a call for the missing boy shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The child was said to be in a wooded area near the Oconto River in the Town of Stiles.

Deputies, along with members from the Oconto Falls Fire and Rescue Department and the Oconto Falls Ambulance responded to the scene and began searching for the boy.

At around 8:30 p.m., the child was located unconscious in the river. Life-saving measures began immediately, according to authorities. The boy was transported by ambulance to St. Clare Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

