Two-year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after accidental shooting
It happened in the Village of Bellevue on Monday
VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) A 2-year-old received non-life threatening injuries on Monday after an accidental shooting.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they responded to Bellin Hospital around 6:32 p.m. for reports that the child had a gunshot wound. Further information led them to believe that it was accidental.
The sheriff's office is investigating the case, and more information is expected to be released later on Tuesday.
