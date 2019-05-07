Local News

Two-year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after accidental shooting

It happened in the Village of Bellevue on Monday

VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) A 2-year-old received non-life threatening injuries on Monday after an accidental shooting.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they responded to Bellin Hospital around 6:32 p.m. for reports that the child had a gunshot wound. Further information led them to believe that it was accidental.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case, and more information is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

