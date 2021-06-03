‘2 years’ worth of items’: GB Police to host annual bike/surplus auction on June 5

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two years’ worth of items will be auctioned off at the Brown County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 5.

According to officials, there will be over 500 different bicycles up for auction. The bikes are in all sizes and brand names many are ‘like new’.

The auction will also include:

  • Several tools
  • Diamond rings & other jewelry
  • Car stereos
  • DVD’s
  • Nikon & Canon cameras
  • Apple iPhone 6S
  • Motorized Scooter
  • Hoverboard
  • Playstations
  • PS & Xbox games
  • 100’s of other items

Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC is handling the auction.

Since there is a high number of items being auctioned off, the auctioneers will be selling in two rings. Cash or good check and positive identification are required.

The auction is held at the Brown County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 5, and viewing starts at 8:00 a.m. The auction begins at 9:00 a.m.

More information can be found on the auction’s event page.

