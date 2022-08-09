HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.

There was an initial investigation into the living conditions of people and animals at the residence. An additional investigation done by the Animal Control Enforcement Team reportedly found neglect conditions involving multiple dogs and cats.

There were ‘significant behavioral concerns’ amongst the dogs. The animals that were rescued were evaluated by a veterinarian before they were sent to a shelter facility.

The Animal Control Enforcement Team will reportedly work with the property owner to capture an additional three dogs and three cats. These six animals were not able to be captured and are still on the property.

The investigation is still ongoing. Hull is about 30 minutes northwest of Waupaca.