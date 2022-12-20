GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody last week after he was accused of shooting at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane in November.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, officers took Laquan Taylor into custody during a traffic stop following an unrelated incident and found a firearm believed to be used in last month’s shooting.

Officers say this incident is still under investigation, and they’re looking to speak with one other person of interest related to the shooting on the city’s west side.

Court records show that Taylor is being charged with the following:

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – Use of a Dangerous Weapon – PTAC Felony A

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony F

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony F

Bail Jumping-Felony Felony H



Taylor is expected to make his initial court appearance at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-263786.