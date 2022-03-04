PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Montello crashed after an 18-mile police chase and was later found by a K9 unit hiding underneath some stairs.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 25 around 4:45 p.m., deputies were trying to find a vehicle for a different agency. The vehicle was found on STH 22 in the Town of Buffalo driving at a high rate of speed.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled. The chase reportedly continued for 18 miles before ending in a crash on CTH K.

The driver fled from the vehicle and was later found hiding under some stairs leading to Buffalo Lake. K9 Bac and Deputies helped bring in the driver.

Photo courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff

He was later identified as 20-year-old Austin Manthey from Montello.

Manthey was arrested for the following:

Felony – Knowingly flee an officer

Felony – 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony – Resisting-cause substantial bodily harm to an officer

Court records show Manthey pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be in court on March 7 at 10 a.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.