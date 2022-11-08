ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.

The initial investigation reportedly showed the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado was trying to pass another northbound vehicle on CTH W when the crash happened. The other involved vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta driving southbound on CTH W.

The driver of the Jetta, identified as a 20-year-old man from Green Bay, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Colorado was transported by Theda Star.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash. There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.