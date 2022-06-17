GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing four charges after he allegedly fled from officers in his vehicle and nearly hit firefighters that were trying to put out a fire.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Sawyer Bullion is charged with multiple crimes stemming from an incident where he fled from police in his vehicle. On June 15 around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Shawano Avenue and Oakland Avenue for a report of a reckless driver.

The report came from a caller who said a Dodge Journey ran three red lights and had a flat tire. Officers later found the vehicle going on Taylor Street into the Home Depot parking lot. At this time, Green Bay Metro Fire Department were in the area attending to a tree that caught fire on the power lines.

The driver then reportedly accelerated through the fire department’s scene and nearly hit some firefighters. The chase then continued on multiple streets and speeds reached an estimated 60 mph. The speed limit was 35 mph.

A member of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department said there was 22 personnel at the scene along with four engines, one truck, one medical unit and one battalion car. He also mentioned that the driver of the vehicle created a ‘high likely hood of harm to myself and other fire personnel that were on the scene.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped at a driveway on Badger Street. Authorities said that it looked like Bullion was looking for a spot to flee from the vehicle on foot.

Bullion reportedly ignored commands from officers. He was taken into custody once officers broke the window with a baton and unlocked the door.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Jail

Once he was in custody, Bullion was searched and a ‘large’ machete, in its sheath, was found. It was removed from his front sweatshirt pocket.

Bullion is facing the following charges:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony Up to ten years in prison

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Office Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Carrying a Concealed Weapon Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



On the date the incident happened, severe weather caused massive amounts of property damage across northeast Wisconsin. Power is still out for thousands of people.

Court records show that Bullion was scheduled for his initial appearance on June 16 at 2 p.m. No additional information was provided.