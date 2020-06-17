20-year-old man allegedly attempts to kill Green Bay Glass Inc. worker on Tuesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline has been edited to include the word allegedly.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man from Green Bay may be facing up to 82 years in prison after allegedly attempting to kill a worker from Green Bay Glass Inc. on Tuesday.

Ethan Zeutzius has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree Intentional Homicide with the use of a Dangerous Weapon, one count of first-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with the use of a Dangerous Weapon, and one count of Resisting an Officer.

According to the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety, on June 16 at around 3 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 blocks Cormier Road in the Village of Ashwaubenon for reports of a man who had pulled out a knife on a worker.

Upon arrival, police found the man with the knife, identified as Ethan Zeutzius, on the lawn waving the weapon around. Officers are said to have gotten Zeutzius to put the knife down where he then attempted to run from police before officers caught him.

No officers were reported to be injured during the incident.

After further investigation, police say Zeutzius had lunged at a man from Green Bay Glass Inc., that was there to repair the latch on the back door of the apartment building on Cormier Road.

The victim stated that while working on the door, Zeutzius came down the stairs and swung the knife at his head. The victim allegedly grabbed Zeutzius’s arm to stop him and then threw Zeutzius to the ground where he was also knocked down.

Officials say the victim hurt his right knee and left elbow as a cause of the fall.

The victim allegedly then ran out of the front door exiting the parking lot with his coworker who proceeded to call 911.

Authorities report there is no known connection between Zeutzius and the victim.

Zeutzius does not have any scheduled court dates as of June 17, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

