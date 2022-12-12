Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin.

The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports on December 12, around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue (HWY 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane for a two-vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigations reveal a 21-year-old man from Illinois was traveling southbound when he crossed the centerline and struck a 20-year-old woman traveling northbound.

First responders with the Caledonia Fire Department arrived on the scene and had to extricate the woman from her vehicle. She was then airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois man was also transported to a local hospital, although with less severe injuries.

Police say that alcohol does appear to be a factor with the vehicle heading southbound, and the accident remains under investigation at this time.

“Please keep everyone affected by this tragic accident in your thoughts and prayers,” said Shawn Engleman, Deputy Chief of Police with the Village of Caledonia Police Department.

No further information was provided.