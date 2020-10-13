2011 Big Ten Championship between Badgers, Michigan State to air Saturday on WFRV Local 5

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 will air a throwback Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Oct. 13.

At noon, the 2011 Big Ten Championship game between Russell Wilson and the Wisconsin Badgers and Kirk Cousins and the Michigan State Spartans will kick-off.

Be sure to tune in at noon on Saturday, Oct. 13!

