2019 Festival of Lights brings family fun to Lambeau

It was all good tidings and cheer for Green Bay folks and their kin at Lambeau Field Saturday night.

The 14th annual Festival of Lights hosted by the Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods was held at Lambeau Field.

The event featured holiday movies and cartoons, card-making, area high school choir performances and more.

Organizers say the festival is meant to bring families together for the holidays.

“We’re all about being a part of the family,” says Stosh Stiloski with Festival Foods. “When you come out here and you see the kids with the smiles on their faces, you have mom helping them decorate a cookie, you know spending time with the family is the big thing.”

Volunteers were also on hand during the event to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots.

Around 6:30 p.m. the event moved out onto Harlan Plaza for the formal lighting of the tree.