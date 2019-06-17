2019 Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm

CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) — Residents gathered together on Sunday morning for Kewaunee County’s annual Breakfast on the Farm in celebration of June Dairy Month.

Kinnard Farms located on E2669 County Road S in Casco hosted the Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm on Sunday, June 16 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Guests on the farm enjoyed a dairy breakfast, ice cream cones and sundaes, tractor and horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, entertainment and live music, bouncy houses for kids, face-painting, balloon-animals, and a tour of the farm.

The day began with a Polka Mass at 7 a.m. Breakfast was served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin said the event helps the community celebrate local farmers and all they provide for the state’s dairy industry.

“It’s important to get out there and celebrate our dairy farmers,” Martin said. “We are America’s Dairyland, and as America’s Dairyland, we’re proud of our dairy farmers and processors who work hard to provide safe, nutritious food for everyone around us.”

Through the Kinnard Family’s progressive approach and commitment to hard work, their farm has prospered and grown.

Today, they farm over 11,000 crop acres and milk 8,200 cows between both of their farm locations.

Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms said there were education tents for local farmers to view their technology and learn about techniques on how to sustain the land.

“There’s an education tent that talks an awful lot about what it is farmers are doing not only to sustain our land, but, you know, forever look to improve and continuous improvement on our land the way we’re farming those kind of things,” Kinnard said.

Guests were able to see Kinnard Farms technology which included:

• A state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor that milks 100 cows at a time

• A temperature-controlled barn the size of six football fields

• A rainfall simulator that demonstrates how healthy soils can feed the world

The Education Tent featured exhibits and experts, including:

• Soil is Alive! – Nathan Nysee and Jake Geiger, Tilth Agronomy, review soil maps and explain how farmers use technology to protect water quality

• The Disappearing Diaper – Learn from Dr. Jamie Patton how farmers build soil health

• The Heartbeat of Dairy – Hear a cow’s heartbeat assisted by Dairyland Veterinary Service

• The Calf Hut – Take a selfie with the farm’s future herd mates

• The Remarkable Recyclers – Dr. Matt Waldron explains what cows eat and how they digest food and transform it into high-quality milk