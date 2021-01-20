2020 Christmas Campaigns a success for Green Bay, Fox Cities Salvation Army

(WFRV) – Both the Green Bay and Fox Cities Salvation Army were able to achieve their donation goal for their respective 2020 Christmas Campaigns.

The goal for the Fox Cities 2020 Red Kettle Campaign was to raise $1,030,000, and with the help of the community, $1.1 million was raised.

According to the Fox Cities Salvation Army, about $279,000 of the total came from red kettles alone.

Even with higher demand during the holidays due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army was able to meet the needs.

“The Salvation Army met an increase need of 28% households during the Holidays, and a 36% increase in our food program in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the need continues in 2021,” says Major David Minks, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of Fox Cities.

The Green Bay Community Salvation Army was able to reach their 2020 Christmas Campaign goal of $1.335 million.

“It was truly an entire community working together that helped us surpass our goal. Anticipating a decline in Red Kettle donations due to the pandemic, we were able to provide other avenues for our donors to contribute this season and were certainly blessed by the outcome of those efforts,” says Major Matt O’Neil, Area Coordinator.

Together the two were able to raise over $2.4 million to help their respective communities.