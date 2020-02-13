UPDATED DAILY: 2020 Northeast Wisconsin snowmobile trail conditions

(WFRV) – As winter weather conditions continue to change, Local 5 will keep this page updated with Northeast Wisconsin snowmobile trail conditions.

Select a county below to see its current trail conditions:

Brown | Calumet | Door |Manitowoc | Outagamie | Shawano | Winnebago

Brown County

As of Monday, Feb. 10, snowmobile trails in zone 5 of Brown County is partially open. All other zones are closed.

According to Brown County Parks, the West De Pere Snow Owls trails are open. These are located north and west of Highway S and Hickory Road in the Town of Lawrence.

Posted 2/12/2020 1:35 p.m.

Calumet County

As of Monday, Feb. 10, zones 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Calumet County snowmobile trail system are open. Zones 1 and 2 will remain closed.

Snowmobilers in Calumet County are warned that those portions of the public trail on plowed fields that have not been disked or in some other way smoothed are rough and are considered only marginally satisfactory for travel.

Officials also want to remind snowmobilers to stay on marked trails unless they have permission to do otherwise. Those who do not stay on the trails are considered to be trespassing and may be prosecuted.

Posted 2/12/2020 1:15 p.m.

Door County

As of Wednesday, Feb. 12, the central section of the Door County snowmobile trails will be open. Officials say the trails are in poor conditions.

All sections of the Door County snowmobile trails are open.

Riders are reminded to stay on marked trails only.

Posted 2/12/2020 1:20 p.m.

Manitowoc County

Officials with Manitowoc County say that, as of Tuesday, Feb. 11, all trails are open.

Snowmobilers are reminded that there is no longer any parking or launching allowed from the Expo Grounds.

Posted 2/12/2020 1:45 p.m.

Outagamie County

At sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 12, trails in zones 3 and 5 will open.

Effective sunrise on Feb. 12, all zones will be open except zone 4.

Officials say that as of Tuesday, Feb. 11, the trails are fair with bare spots in fields. There is ice and standing water in some areas.

Snowmobilers should be aware that they can be fined for riding on County Snowmobile Trails when they are closed.

Posted 2/11/2020 2:15 p.m.

Shawano County

As of Wednesday, Feb. 12, officials say only two zones of Shawano County trails are closed: 3B and 4C.

Officials say the Mountain Bay State Trail and WIOWASH State Trails are open.

Posted 2/12/2020 2:15 p.m.

Winnebago County

According to Travel Wisconsin, all zones in Winnebago County are open as of Wednesday, Feb. 12. All trails going into and out of the Village of Winneconne remain closed for the duration of the snowmobile season.

Posted 2/12/2020 1:55 p.m.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with the area’s most accurate forecast by following the Storm Team 5’s page or by downloading the Storm Team 5’s weather app below.

Apple Store | Google Store