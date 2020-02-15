2020 Oshkosh Polar Plunge returns for another big splash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Oshkosh Polar Plunge returns on February 15 with several events planned throughout the day to help support local Special Olympics athletes.

Participants will have the opportunity to show their support by jumping into the icy waters of Wisconsin. Other activities will include a 5k Freezin’ for a Reason, kids tent, pee wee plunge, and live music by The Presidents.

The event will be held in Menominee Park- Miller’s Bay at Hazel Street and Irving Avenue in Oshkosh.

In 2019, the Oshkosh Polar Plunge raised over $280,000 and hopes to surpass that goal this year.

For more information regarding this event visit https://polarplungewi.org/locations/feb-15-oshkosh/.