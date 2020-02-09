2020 sturgeon spearing season off to a dicey start

(WFRV) – The 2020 sturgeon spearing season officially kicked off Saturday, with less than ideal conditions and if things don’t improve with some extended cold weather, the DNR has a warning for spearers.

It’s been hit or miss for spearers across northeast Wisconsin and for those that plan to spear, the DNR warns of shifting ice conditions

Lt. Chris Shea with DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says, “The issue is that when you drive around ice depth could be from 10 to 12 inches in some spots down to 4 or 5 inches in others and that certainly isn’t going to hold an ATV or pickup-truck at that kind of a level.”

DNR Biologist Ryan Koenigs says because of these variable ice conditions in spots throughout Lake Winnebago “we were expecting some people just to not choose to come out this weekend and that’s been the case.”

There were 479 sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago last year but this year’s poor ice conditions could see this number sink.

The DNR reports there were fewer spearers on the ice this year because of dicey ice conditions.

The DNR reported 47-percent fewer shanties this year and Saturday’s harvest of 44 fish was the lowest opening day harvest on Lake Winnebago since the 2013 season.

As for the upriver lakes, 101 fish were harvested – that’s the lowest opening day fish harvest since the lottery system was put int place in 2007.

The largest fish on the first day of the sturgeon spearing season was 140 pounds.

The season runs until February 23 or until the DNR harvest caps are reached.