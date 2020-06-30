2020 U.P State Fair postponed to 2021

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 U.P State Fair has been postponed to the year 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to U.P. State Fair officials, planning will not continue for the 2020 U.P. State Fair scheduled for August 17 through the 23 in Escanaba, Michigan.

The Fair Authority and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce said they worked alongside local and state authorities to try and create health and safety plans to protect fairgoers, however, after coming to a mutual agreement on what was best for the community’s safety and health, they have decided to postpone the event.

The Chair and U.P. State Fair Authority Phyllis French said, “While the State Fair Authority and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce are brokenhearted at the decision, we remain committed to the health and safety of the public. Canceling the Fair complies with the law imposed by the Governor’s Executive Orders and is the right decision to make to support the fair’s future viability and success.”

Vice-Chair of the U.P. State Fair Authority and Department Advisory Committee Chair Senator Ed McBroom said despite the fair’s postponement, the livestock departments have been asked to hold a livestock exhibition for exhibitors.

McBroom stated,” The DAC will work aggressively to keep faith with our exhibitors, particularly our youth, that have already put so much time and investment into their projects for this year by creating a show that follows the advice of the CDC and medical professionals.”

“We hope and believe that the 2021 U.P. State Fair can return to truly be the ‘Best Fair Yet,’ and look forward to keeping alive one of Michigan’s favorite annual events during a safer, healthier time,” said Vickie Micheau, executive director of the fair’s management agency, the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

