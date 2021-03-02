2021 Allouez dog licenses now available

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Allouez now has their 2021 dog licenses available.

According to Allouez, there are multiple ways to obtain a 2021 dog license:

In-person at the Village Hall 1900 Libal Street, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

By mail 1900 Libal Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

At two local Allouez veterinarians Allouez Animal Hospital (801 Hoffman Road) Riverside Animal Hospital (3233 Riverside Drive)



According to a release, there are certain criteria that needs to be provided including:

Proof of current rabies vaccination

Proof of spaying or neutering (if applicable)

Payment according to the fee schedule

A completed Dog License Application Form when applying by mail

It costs $5 for neutered males/spayed females and $30 for unspayed or un-neutered.

After March 31, an additional $5 will be added as a late fee.