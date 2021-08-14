2021 bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations go on sale Aug. 16

(WFRV) – Residents will be able to purchase bonus antlerless harvest authorizations both online and in-person starting Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), bonus antlerless harvest authorizations, formerly known as tags, will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m., on August 16 online through the Go Wild license portal and in-person by visiting license sales locations.

As deer population levels vary throughout the state, DNR says that antlerless harvest opportunities allow for greater harvest where deer are abundant and a more conservative harvest where deer are fewer in number, keeping the deer population regulated at all times.

Bonus authorizations will be sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out or until the 2021 deer hunting season ends. Bonus authorizations are $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for non-residents, and $5 each for youth ages 11 and under.

Before purchasing Bonus authorizations, hunters will need to know the deer management zone and unit in which they intend to hunt. They will also need to determine whether they will hunt on public or private land before completing the purchase.

The DNR shares that the first three days of bonus sales are management zone-specific, and the fourth day is open to all zones:

Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – Northern and Central Forest (Zone 1);

Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – Central Farmland (Zone 2);

Aug. 18, 10 a.m. – Southern Farmland (Zone 2); and

Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – Remaining bonus harvest authorizations (all zones).

DNR officials are reminding residents that a Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization is included with each deer hunting license purchase in units that offer them. Some units will offer more than one antlerless deer harvest authorization with each deer license. A list of units with bonus antlerless harvest authorizations available for purchase is available on the DNR website.