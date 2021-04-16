2021 Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup slated for May 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Expect to see hundreds of volunteers near the water of some of Northeast Wisconsin’s biggest waterways on May 1.

With over 60 cleanup sites along the Fox River, Wolf River, Lake Butte des Morts and Lake Winnebago volunteers will be helping remove garbage and debris from the water. According to officials, volunteers will check in during the morning and then spread out and clean up their site.

The event is on Saturday, May 1 and cleanup runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The annual cleanup’s goal is to help build a sense of community and educate those about the environmental stewardship necessary to improve water quality.

Due to the pandemic, the Cleanup Picnic will not be held in 2021, however, there will be raffle prizes and giveaways open to all of the volunteers.

The program does have a fundraising goal of $30,000 and is currently at $19,939.71. For more information about the program, visit their website.

Registration for the event can be done online.