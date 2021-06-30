FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

2021 MASH Blood Drive kicks off

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center is hosting their 33rd Annual MASH Blood Drive.

The blood drive is not only helping save lives but also helping raise donations for local veterans with AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville. For every unit of blood received, the Community Blood Center will make a monetary donation to AMVETS.

The 2021 MASH blood drive comes at a time when blood donations are critical. The organization is asking for all blood types to schedule an appointment to donate. All donors will receive lunch and a free t-shirt.

The organization says events like these are vital because blood donation becomes more challenging in summer because of busy schedules and vacations. Also, the pandemic caused many of their events to be postponed which only added to their shortage of blood supply.

Registration is required for this event, you can register online or call (800) 280-4102.

