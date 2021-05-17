2021 Menominee County Fair to start on July 15, event schedule released

(WFRV) – The Menominee (Michigan) County Fair released the 2021 schedule of events for the four-day fair.
According to officials, the schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, July 15 – Fair Kick-Off
- 6:30 p.m. – Queen and Princess Pageant
- 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Live Music, Neon Detour
- Friday, July 16 -Veteran’s Day
- 8:45 a.m. – Crowning of Queen and Princess
- 10:00 a.m. – Flag raising opening ceremony & dove release
- 2:00 p.m. – Mellen Twp. Fire Department water rescue demo
- 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Live Music, Todd Wangerin & Co.
- 4:00 p.m. – Horse/Pony Pull Competition
- 6:30 p.m. – Stock Lawn Tractor Pull (at pull track)
- 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – LIve Music, Big Riggs Band
- Saturday, July 17 – Ladies Day
- 9:00 a.m. – Kids Fishing Tournament
- 11:00 a.m. – Tractor Pulling with Truck Pulls to follow
- 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Live Music, Fatwood
- 1:00 p.m. – Dairy Show & Showmanship
- 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Live Music, Oz The Band
- Sunday, July 18 – Family Day
- 8:00 a.m. – 5K Run
- 9:00 a.m. – Veteran/Jr. Horse Show
- 10:00 a.m. – Shee Show with Goat Show to follow
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Live Music, Alexis Ray
- 12:00 p.m. – Greased Pig Show
- 12:00 p.m. – Tractor Skill Driving Contest
- 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – UTL Wrestling
The first annual Poultry & Rabbit Junior Market Auction will be held throughout the fair. According to officials, all area youths that are between eight and nineteen years-old can participate.
Those that participate will be able to:
- Raise their own market rabbits and chickens
- Exhibit their market rabbits and chickens at the fair
- Participate in showmanship classes
- Complete record books for their market rabbits and chickens
- Sell their market animals at the small animal auction at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18
For more information as well as the full schedule, visit Menominee County’s website. Fair books for Menominee County Fair will be available online as well, and hard copies will be available at the annex in Stephenson, Mich.
The Menominee County Fair’s Facebook page will also have updates and more information regarding the fair and the youth auction.