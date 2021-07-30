2021 on pace to reach record high drownings on Lake Michigan

(WFRV) – After 2020 proved to be the deadliest year on Lake Michigan with 56 total drownings, experts say 2021 may be well on its way to reaching a new record high.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP), to date in 2021, there have been 22 Lake Michigan drownings. In comparison, during this time last year, experts report there were 25 Lake Michigan drownings, only three more than what is being reported in 2021.

Overall, GLSRP reports there have been over 993 Great Lakes drownings since 2010 with 47 of those occurring in 2021. Of the 47 total drownings on the Great Lakes, nearly half of those took place in Lake Michigan.

Due to the increase in drownings almost every year, GLSRP officials are on a mission to eradicate drownings by providing training, public preparedness, and public awareness.

GLSRP has performed Great Lakes Water Safety presentations and training in seven of the eight Great Lake states, and is constantly working with the family and friends of Great Lakes drowning victims to advocate for water safety.

For more information on the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project and for more Great Lakes water safety tips, click here.