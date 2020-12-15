2021 State Trail Pass now available in Shawano Co.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents can now purchase the 2021 State Trail Pass at Shawano County Courthouse, Bonduel Village Hall, Shawano County Park Store, Shawano City Hall, and Chamber Visitors Center.

Shawano Pathway is reminding residents that purchasing the passes locally helps keep the money in Shawano County for maintenance of the Mountain Bay Trail.

The $25 annual pass is required for all individuals 16 and older who are biking, cross country skiing, and horseback riding on State Trails.

The pass is good on any state trail, including the Mountain Bay, Red Cedar, Elroy-Sparta, Bearskin, and Fox River. Officials note that passes aren’t needed on the Wiouwash Trail, within the City of Shawano limits, or for walking and hiking.