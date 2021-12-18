2021 to 2022: Titletown prepares for ‘TT NYE’ celebration Dec. 31

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – End and start the year the right way – at Titletown!

Titletown is set for its annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration (TT NYE) starting December 31 at 10 a.m. and ending on January 1 at 1 a.m.

During the celebration, guests will be able to enjoy extended tubing and skating hours, themed ice sculptures, live music, an indoor pop-up bar, and a midnight countdown with fireworks to welcome the dawn of 2022.

Event coordinators note that the live outdoor music will be playing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with breaks for each midnight countdown.

Additionally, guests worried about inclement weather conditions are in luck, Titletown officials note that fire pits and heating lamps will be placed throughout the park to keep guests toasty warm while they are enjoying all the fun outdoor activities.

However, if these additives are not enough to keep you warm, attendees will also have the option to enjoy the countdown and fireworks from their vehicles in Lambeau Field Lots 5 and 6.

Organizers not that participants wanting to take advantage of the extended tubing and skating hours are reminded to fill out their waivers online in advance. For more information about the event, click here.