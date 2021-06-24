2021 Wisconsin State Fair returns, with notable changes

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – After having to cancel its event in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair back is finally back, with some updates.

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday that the fair, scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 15, will have new operating hours, a cashless experience for parking and admissions, and a few other notable changes to the Fairgoer experience.

Due to various factors, including increased sanitization protocols that require additional time, as well as the labor shortages, organizers say the fair will open at 11 a.m. daily and will close each night at 11 p.m., with the exception of the final Sunday, when the Fair will close at 10 p.m. Parking in State Fair Park lots will open at 10:30 a.m. daily, and agriculture and competitive exhibit competitions and shows that were scheduled prior to 11 a.m. will continue to take place.

While all food vendors, shopping, buildings and SpinCity will be open at 11 a.m. Officials note that in efforts of helping keep the community safe, the Fair will not be selling new refillable souvenir cups or refilling past year’s cups, and will not host the various eating contests at this year’s Fair.

In efforts to make entry more efficient and continue to prioritize safety, officials add parking and admissions will be a cashless experience for Fairgoers. Fair officials strongly encourage Fairgoers to purchase their general admission tickets prior to arriving at the Fair to reduce lines for purchasing tickets and create a more seamless entrance process for everyone.

Fair officials say masks will not be required at the State Fair, however, hundreds of hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the Fair Park.

“Our mission as we plan for the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety top of mind,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “While there are some changes this year, our staff is working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations.”

For additional information and updates visit WiStateFair.com.