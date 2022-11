*This story will have a livestream of the parade starting at 7 p.m.*

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – At 7 p.m., the Appleton Christmas Parade will begin its march down the streets of the city.

This article will broadcast the 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Until then, click here for everything regarding the 2022 parade.