IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers officially proclaimed July 3 through July 9 as Iola Car Show Week throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The proclamation comes on the verge of the 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show and Swap Meet, scheduled for July 7 through July 9.

The Iola Car Show began in 1972 with an invitation from Chet Krause to a few of his friends. Now, the event rakes in guests and eventgoers from all over the nation, and even some from different parts of the world.

“The car show is really a family reunion with people who have the same interests,” said Keith Mathiowetz from Scandinavia, Wisconsin. “The reason I enjoy coming here is because it’s a non-judged event. You don’t have to worry about competition for trophies and everyone is in it because they enjoy it.”

2022 Iola Car Show

The car show transforms Iola, which hosts 1,300 residents into a beaming city with over 100,000 people. The car show is one of the largest in the nation, hosting over 2,500 show cars and 4,000 swap spaces. The campground in Iola hosts 1,600 campsites by itself.

“This special honor is really a testament to the thousands of people who have contributed to this institution over the past 50 years. Founders, leaders, volunteer workers, staff, and other participants have helped to build and maintain a legacy with an immeasurably positive impact. The Governor’s recognition of that is an acknowledgment of the importance of that impact in the state,” says Executive Director, Joe Opperman.

Alongside the cars, live music and food are available for car enthusiasts. The Iola Car Show will run from July 7 to July 9 and will cost $20 for single-day admission. For those interested in attending all three days of the event, a 3-day spectator admission will cost $30. Kids 12 and under are free. Parking will also be free for the event.

The Iola Car Show features cars from before World War II, Modified Displays, Survivor Displays, and many more. To find out more information about the Iola Car Show, you can visit its website here.