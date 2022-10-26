GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest Manufacturing Expo. Vendors say the expo will provide insight and opportunities for those interested in the industry.

“Not only northeast Wisconsin, but Wisconsin in general has great manufacturers. It is a great place. It is a great place to set your roots down for manufacturing, ” said Mike Kilgore, Wisconsin Plastics Vice President of Marketing and Design.

The expo hosted more than 200 exhibitors and more than 1,200 attendees. Logan Krueger of Sure Controls says the event is an opportunity to network.

“This is a good way for a lot of local people to get involved with other people that are right in their backdoor,” said Krueger.

Krueger says Wisconsin is known around the country as a manufacturing state.

“I don’t think people realize how big manufacturing is in Wisconsin. If you look at each state individually, there’s about ten percent of the population going into manufacturing, and in Wisconsin, we are closer to the 25 percent mark, so roughly one in four people in Wisconsin are involved in manufacturing.”

This year marks 12 years of the expo being displayed. The director of the new manufacturing

alliance says the expo is a terrific way to highlight companies providing jobs for residents.

“23 percent of all the jobs are in manufacturing in Northeast, WI, and really spotlighting all the great companies that we have here is so important to our region to see wow they have a future in manufacturing,” explained Ann Franz, executive director of New Manufacturing Alliance.

The expo plans to return next year for a historic 13th year.