GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local organizations have partnered with New Leaf for their annual garden blitz. They are hoping this initiative can empower those in the Greater Green Bay community to grow their own food.

The New Leaf Garden Blitz is entering its ninth year and has developed hundreds of garden boxes throughout the Green Bay community. The initiative takes a year to plan and the project is completed in four days.

Volunteers help build the boxes in a warehouse that is donated by McDonald’s. The boxes are delivered all over the community and mentors help the new gardeners during the growing season.

50 of the 80 boxes were purchased through grants and are being donated to families, schools, shelters and group homes.

Wild Ones, Green Bay Botanical Gardens, Clean Water Action Council, and Brown County are among the partners that help this project come together.

The organization is still looking for volunteers, you can visit their website for more information.