(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin residents will have a chance to enter their furry friend into a contest to become the face of their very own beer.

Northeast Wisconsin Top Dog 2022 is a collaboration between six animal rescue organizations, six breweries, and Kiwanis to provide over $19,000 in prizes for the cutest, cuddliest, and most extraordinary dog.

Dog owners will pay $10 to enter their pup into their shelter’s photo contest. In addition, thanks to Fleet Farm, all contest entrants and voters will receive a coupon for $10 off of a $50 purchase at Fleet Farm locations.

The six animal rescue shelters participating in NEW Top Dog 2022 are Lakeshore Humane Society, Misfit Mutts, Neenah Animal Shelter, Oshkosh Area Humane Society, Sandi Paws, and White Paws German Shepard Rescue.

After registration, fourteen days of voting will commence, and the top vote-earning dog will be crowned the NEW Top Dog for 2022.

The winning dog from each of the six local contests will become the face of their very own beer from six local breweries. The following breweries are partners in the contest: Sabbatical Brewing Co. (Lakeshore Humane Society), Barrel 41 Brewing Co. (Misfit Mutts), Lion’s Tail Brewing Co. (Neenah Animal Shelter), Fifth Ward Brewing Company (Oshkosh Area Humane Society), Knuth Brewing Co. (Sandi Paws), and Bare Bones Brewery (White Paws German Shepard Rescue).

While the top dog will be the face of the beer, the top 10 dogs from each local contest will win various prize packages.

At the end of the contest, the shelter with the most votes across all dogs representing their shelter will win a $5,000 cash prize. Second place will receive $4,000, third place will get $3,000, fourth will get $2,000, and fifth will receive $1,000.

Last year, the campaign raised $235,000 to help pets and children. With this year’s addition of brewery partners and increased awareness, the goal is to exceed last year’s mark.

Registration opens on September 9, and those seeking further information can visit NEW Top Dog 2022’s website here.