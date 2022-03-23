GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 shipping season is underway as the first shipment of cargo arrived into the Port of Green Bay on Friday, March 18.

The Michigan – Great Lakes, a tugboat and barge ship, kicked off the shipping season with delivery of petroleum products to US Venture.

“Certainly the weather has cooperated and we are off to a relatively early return to shipping for the Port and the Great Lakes. After reaching close to 2 million tons of cargo last shipping season, we are cautiously optimistic about strong cargo movement this year,” said Port Director Dean Haen.

Alongside shipping coming back, the arrival of the Michigan – Great Lakes ends the annual First Ship Contest that was put on by the Port of Green Bay and hosted by Discover Green Bay.

The contest began accepting guesses for when the first ship would arrive a month back and a resident from Merrill, Wis. guessed right on the spot. The winner received a prize package that includes a $100 Green Bay Sail & Paddle gift certificate, a one-night stay at a hotel, a $50 gift card from The Depot Green Bay, a 2022 calendar, and a 200th Anniversary Brown County Monopoly game.

“It was great to again see a lot of interest in the First Ship Contest with more than 210 entries,” Haen added. “That really shows that there is interest and understanding of the important role that shipping plays for our regional economy.”

You can find more information about the Port of Green Bay and expected ship arrivals here or on their Facebook page.