(WFRV) – The 2022 sturgeon spearing season officially wrapped up on Sunday with spearers already looking forward to next year.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a total of 83 fish were harvested on Lake Winnebago on Sunday. Of these fish, 11 were juvenile females, 38 were adult females, and 34 were males.

Experts confirmed that throughout the 2022 season, a total of 1,518 fish were harvested on the Winnebago System, consisting of 203 juvenile females, 627 adult females, and 688 males.

While this year’s Lake Winnebago harvest was reportedly lower than last year, officials stay optimistic noting that this season still ranks high among recent years.

“Congratulations to all of the successful spearers that harvested a lake sturgeon this year! We are already full of anticipation for the opening day of 2023,” exclaimed the DNR.

And speaking of successful spearers, local resident Justin Lammers managed to catch the largest fish of the day. Lammers fish was an F1 female weighing 112.6 pounds, and being 76.9 inches. The fish was registered at the Blackwolf registration station. Congrats, Justin!

Matthew Rusnak got it done on the final day of the 2022 spearing season. He is pictured here with this 69.9-inch, 66.8-pound F1 lake sturgeon, his very first fish!

View the full details in Sunday’s harvest report here.