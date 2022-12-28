(WFRV) – After a tumultuous year for gas prices, officials at GasBuddy say some relief may be on the way in 2023.

The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecasted to drop nearly 50¢ per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to Gas Buddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released on Wednesday.

Continuing improvement in refinery capacity is expected to help alleviate gas and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns.

A $4.00 national average still remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season.”

The highest gasoline prices are forecast to be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon on average. Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023, beginning the year at their highest level and then rebounding as high as $4.30 per gallon in June.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction,” said De Haan. “Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”

For more information about the 2023 Fuel Outlook, you can visit GasBuddy’s website here.