(WFRV) – Friday is considered a travel day for the upcoming Labor Day festivities, with thousands of Wisconsinites heading away from home to enjoy the extended weekend.

However, before vacation starts, a stop at the gas station is typically necessary, and people can expect to pay a little less per gallon this Labor Day compared to last year.

According to AAA, the current average for regular fuel in Wisconsin is $3.58, which is down a couple of cents from last year. On September 1, 2022, the average for regular fuel totaled out to $3.63.

In the City of Appleton, the average cost of gas is $3.40 compared to $3.47 in 2022. Similarly, Fond du Lac saw a drop from $3.50 in 2022 to $3.44 in 2023.

Sheboygan had one of the most significant drops as just ahead of Labor Day weekend in 2022, gas rang up to $3.57. Now, the average price for regular fuel in Sheboygan is $3.40, saving customers about 17¢ per gallon.

Pretty much all of northeast Wisconsin is below average for gas prices, making the trip on vacation a little more cost-effective. This includes those driving diesel vehicles, as the cost of diesel is way down from 2022.

The current average in Wisconsin for diesel fuel is $4.23, compared to over $5.00 in 2022. Again, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Sheboygan have some of the cheapest fuel averages for diesel.

As we head into a projected hot weekend, AAA says to save fuel, you should minimize the use of the air conditioning and maximize the ability to open windows. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

For more tips and information about gas prices in Wisconsin, you can visit AAA’s website here.