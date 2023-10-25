(WFRV) – You’ve picked out your costume and bought some candy, now the only thing left to do is plan and map out your trek for treats. Monsters and ghouls alike, take a peep below at all the Trick-or-Treating times for northeast Wisconsin.

Brown County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Allouez – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ashwaubenon – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bellevue – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • De Pere – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Green Bay – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hobart – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Howard – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ledgeview – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Suamico – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wrightstown – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Calumet County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

  • Sherwood – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Brillion – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Chilton – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • New Holstein – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Harrison – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Door County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Bailey’s Harbor – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sturgeon Bay – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fond du Lac County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

  • Campbellsport – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fond du Lac – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Rosendale – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Waupun – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Ripon – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Lake County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Berlin – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Green Lake – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kewaunee County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Luxemburg – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Algoma – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitowoc County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Kiel – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Valders – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Manitowoc – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mishicot – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Two Rivers – 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Marinette County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Crivitz – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marinette – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oconto County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

  • Oconto – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Oconto Falls – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pulaski – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Outagamie County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Hortonville – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Appleton – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Combined Locks – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Freedom – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Grand Chute – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Greenville – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Kaukauna – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Kimberly – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Little Chute – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • New London – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Seymour – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Shiocton – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shawano County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Bonduel – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Shawano – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sheboygan County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

  • Adell – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Plymouth – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Random Lake – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Sheboygan – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waupaca County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Clintonville – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fremont – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Waupaca – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Weyauwega – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waushara County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

  • Wautoma – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnebago County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

  • Winneconne – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  • Fox Crossing – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Menasha – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Neenah – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Omro – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oshkosh – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.