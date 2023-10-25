(WFRV) – You’ve picked out your costume and bought some candy, now the only thing left to do is plan and map out your trek for treats. Monsters and ghouls alike, take a peep below at all the Trick-or-Treating times for northeast Wisconsin.

Brown County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Allouez – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ashwaubenon – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bellevue – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

De Pere – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Green Bay – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hobart – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Howard – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ledgeview – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Suamico – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wrightstown – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Calumet County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Sherwood – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Brillion – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chilton – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New Holstein – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Harrison – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Door County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Bailey’s Harbor – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fond du Lac County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Campbellsport – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fond du Lac – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rosendale – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waupun – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Ripon – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Lake County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Berlin – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Green Lake – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kewaunee County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Luxemburg – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Algoma – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitowoc County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Kiel – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Valders – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Manitowoc – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mishicot – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Two Rivers – 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Marinette County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Crivitz – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Marinette – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oconto County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Oconto – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Oconto Falls – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pulaski – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Outagamie County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Hortonville – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Appleton – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Combined Locks – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Freedom – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grand Chute – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenville – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kaukauna – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kimberly – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Chute – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New London – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Seymour – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shiocton – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shawano County

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Bonduel – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shawano – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sheboygan County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Adell – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Plymouth – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Random Lake – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Sheboygan – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waupaca County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Clintonville – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fremont – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Waupaca – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weyauwega – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waushara County

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Wautoma – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnebago County

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Winneconne – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: