(WFRV) – You’ve picked out your costume and bought some candy, now the only thing left to do is plan and map out your trek for treats. Monsters and ghouls alike, take a peep below at all the Trick-or-Treating times for northeast Wisconsin.
Brown County
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Allouez – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ashwaubenon – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bellevue – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- De Pere – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Green Bay – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hobart – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Howard – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ledgeview – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Suamico – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wrightstown – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Calumet County
Saturday, Oct. 28:
- Sherwood – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Brillion – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Chilton – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Holstein – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Harrison – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Door County
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Bailey’s Harbor – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sturgeon Bay – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fond du Lac County
Saturday, Oct. 28:
- Campbellsport – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fond du Lac – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Rosendale – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Waupun – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Ripon – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Green Lake County
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Berlin – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Green Lake – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kewaunee County
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Luxemburg – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Algoma – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Manitowoc County
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Kiel – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Valders – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Manitowoc – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mishicot – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Two Rivers – 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Marinette County
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Crivitz – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marinette – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oconto County
Saturday, Oct. 28:
- Oconto – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Oconto Falls – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pulaski – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Outagamie County
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Hortonville – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Appleton – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Combined Locks – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Freedom – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Grand Chute – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Greenville – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kaukauna – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kimberly – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Little Chute – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- New London – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Seymour – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Shiocton – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Shawano County
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Bonduel – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shawano – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sheboygan County
Saturday, Oct. 28:
- Adell – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Plymouth – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Random Lake – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Sheboygan – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Waupaca County
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Clintonville – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fremont – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Waupaca – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Weyauwega – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Waushara County
Sunday, Oct. 29:
- Wautoma – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Winnebago County
Saturday, Oct. 28:
- Winneconne – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Fox Crossing – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menasha – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Neenah – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Omro – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oshkosh – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.